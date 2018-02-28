CLOGSAG sued over Eastern Reg. chair suspension

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has been sued for alleged unfair suspension of its Eastern Regional Chairman, Rev. Isaac Asante Wiafe.

The chairman alleges unfair treatment on the part of the National Executive Committee in their decision to suspend him, claiming victimisation and a plot to eliminate him from the upcoming elections later in the year, hence the suit.

Explaining his grievance, he further stated that an earlier letter allegedly suspending him was written two days before the alleged suspension, in that the suspension letter was written on the 11th day of December, 2017, whilst the alleged meeting which was purportedly held was alleged to have happened on the 11th December, 2017, around which time the National Executive Council was holding its annual budgetary meeting in Bolgatanga for which he had been earlier invited.

He indicated that, until the 11th of December, 2017, the Chairman has been performing his mandate as enshrined in the CLOGSAG constitution.

The Chairman, per the writ of summons No: C13/04/2018 and dated 16th February 2018 is seeking “a declaration of the purported decision of the EXCO as void abinitio or a nullity.”

Also, the suit seeks that he should be re-instated to his former position as the Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association and damages for loss of reputation suffered be awarded him.

The chairman is also seeking the order of the court for the Association to pay all allowances owed him in arrears. The suit further seeks an order for payment of GH¢4,000.00 being costs of transport and hotel expenses to Bolgatanga in 2017, and interests on the allowances, including any other costs.

According to the Regional Chairman, he has a four-year mandate which would come to an end by the end of this year.

