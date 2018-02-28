Defilement case: Find justice for victim – Speaker to Minister

The Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye has instructed the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Otiko Djaba to find justice for the 4-year-old girl defiled at Akyem Adadientem in the Central region.

The order was made Wednesday February 28 when Gender Minister was in Parliament to brief the House on the case.

The four-year-old was defiled last year by an 18-year-old man identified as Kwabena.

According to the mother of the victim, Monica Darkoh, the suspect came to their home and baited the victim with coconut when she had gone to a funeral and defiled her.

The victim collapsed during the act and attempts to bring the suspect who was arrested to book were hampered when he was allegedly cleared of any wrongdoing by the ‘gods’ of Adadientem through the local chief.

The action of the chief sparked public anger with a section of the public also protesting police’s lukewarm response towards the case.

Addressing the Gender Minister, the Speaker said: “You come to this honourable House and assure that you are personally following this to set an example and that there are no private, personal or official, whatever intervention to grave the case or settling behind closed doors.”

According to him, the case is a felony and by the county’s laws it cannot be settled outside of the court warning: “Let it be very clear no priest or chief should come in and say let’s see the matter. You can’t look at it because the law says so. So the case must go to court and be proceeded with to its logical conclusion.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM