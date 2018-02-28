GPL postponed indefinitely

The Ghana Football Association has indefinitely postponed the start of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season.

This comes after Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday secured another court injunction preventing the FA from starting the local league this weekend.

An Accra High Court last week dismissed the case involving the Accra based club and the Ghana Football Association, giving the FA the clearance to start the Ghana Premier League.

The court ordered both parties to settle their differences but according to officials of Olympics, they have been ignored by the FA.

Olympics are seeking justice in relation to an offence committed by Bechem United in last season’s league campaign.

According to Olympics, Bechem United used an unqualified player in their Week 7 match against Elmina Sharks and thus, must be punished by the FA.

