No Time for Excuses, We’ve to win – New Hearts MD

Newly appointed Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mark Nunoon says he wants to get the Club back to winning ways.

The Former Major League Soccer Marketing Executive was unveiled by Hearts Board Chairman Togbui Afede XIV at the Club’s training ground on Wednesday.

“Change is never easy. We haven’t won anything by way of title in nine years and that is not a culture of Excellence,” Noonan told his new staff and playing body on Wednesday.

The American added “It’s not time for excuses. No referee excuses, no injury excuses. It’s time to work because we are a Club that have to win to get the fans back.”

Noonan is a branding and marketing expert with many years of experience. He replaces Gerald Ankrah who resigned in January 2016.

He officially starts work on Thursday March 1.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Henry Asante

