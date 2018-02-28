Tema: Lebanese shot dead after bank visit

Police in Tema have dispatched a team to the Industrial area after suspected armed robbers shot dead a Lebanese business man after he had visited the bank Wednesday morning.

The robbers allegedly bolted with a cash sum of GHC200,000 after killing the businessman at the premises of his soap company, Delta Agro.

Confirming the incident to StarrFMonline.com, Tema Police spokesperson Benefo Darkwa said Police personnel are currently at the scene gathering evidence to help with investigations.

“ Yes, it happened this morning and we are investigating. Our men are there and we will give further details later,” he said.

The development comes in the wake of the daylight robbery at Royal Motors in Accra Tuesday where the suspects made away with some GHC500,000.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has said the State is in full control of the country’s security, despite concerns about the increasing spate of armed robbery in the country.

“What we do not want people to think is that [because] this happened yesterday, [Tuesday February 27] it looked like we lost control…we haven’t lost control. You have to manage the situation in such a way that you will get the criminals without collateral damage,” he told Starr News.