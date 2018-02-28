I have been tempted to do Secular music – Joe Mettle

The 2017 VGMA artiste of the year Joe Mettle has confessed to being tempted to do secular or commercial music in order to appeal to his fans.

According to the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hit maker, even though he is a Christian, he is sometimes “carried away like everyone else”.

“You are human, there are times you may miss your way once or twice, and I have. Where I realize that I’m missing my track and then I had to come back. There are times you get carried away like everybody else. And those are the times you get heavy offers. But those are things you cannot decide on without praying about them,” he told Starr Drive co-host Berla Mundi Tuesday when she asked if he had ever been tempted to do secular music.

Joseph Oscar Mettle also revealed that his latest track ‘Bo Noo Ni’ was written and composed before he was crowned artiste of the year at the VGMAs.

He noted that he resisted temptations to change some of the lyrics on the album after he won the VGMA crown.

He is the first gospel artiste to win the coveted award which has often been picked by secular musicians.

