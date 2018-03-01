CASA launches campaign against sexual abuse in schools

The Coalition Against Sexual Abuse (CASA) has launched a campaign against sexual abuse in schools across the country.

The group, through the campaign, is urging people to speak up against sexual violence against young people in schools.

“Coalition Against Sexual Abuse (CASA) today announces the launch of the campaign STOP SEX ABUSE in SCHOOLS! with ‘If You See Something, Say Something’, also known in the Akan language as the “Wo hu biribi a Ka Biribi,” campaign. This year long campaign aims to engage girls, boys; women and men to break their silence about sex abuse in schools; focus a nationwide lens on teachers who sexually harass, ensure they are sanctioned and their behaviour condemned leading to safety in our schools and a change in the upward spiraling reports on sexual abuse in schools,” the group said in a statement Thursday.

CASA’s campaign aims to bring together girls, boys; women and men in a fight to make all schools safe from sexual abuse by teachers.

Below are elements of the campaign

The elements of this campaign:-

ü See Something, Say Something – break your silence

ü Allegation must be followed by fair and thorough investigation without intimidation

ü Sanction teachers who sexually abuse, harass, extort sex in exchange for grades

ü Strengthen GES code that condemns teachers who sexually harass

ü Stop them from teaching, don’t just move them to another school

ü Sex Offenders Registry with guilty teachers names.

CASA’s campaign has a single message: time’s up for teachers who sexually harass, abuse, assault or extort sex from students in exchange for grades. Time’s up for principals having sex with students.

This issue impacts the quality of our education. That makes it an issue for all who care about education. Educators are charged with providing a safe environment for students.

A good education is one that is free of sexual abuse.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com