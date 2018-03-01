I dated David Dontoh for years – Maame Dokono

Maame Dokono has put to rest rumors of the kind of relationship that existed between her and colleague actor David Dontoh, confirming that they indeed dated for years.

She told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that Dontoh guarded her from the preying eyes of men when she was at her peak.

“Yes, we dated for at least four or five years. David was my boyfriend. He held me together and handled me well. At that time I was popular, beautiful and many different men were all over me when I am on stage, so I needed someone to hold me,” she revealed.

She added that they continued to work together in harmony even after they broke up.

“We continued to be good friends and we still worked together”.

Omaboe who is back into stage theater bemoaned the state of the drama in the country.

“In recent times, I look at theater and I cry. It looks like theater is dead. We are having plans to revive it”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com