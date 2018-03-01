I hope robberies not politically motivated – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has stated that he hopes the recent deadly robberies in the country are just downright robberies and not politically motivated from within or without to undermine the nation’s security.

According to the former President, the nation’s security agencies owe it a duty to Ghanaians to ensure their security and protection.

“Let us hope the recent robbery and killings is downright plain robbery and not a politically motivated action from within or without, calculated to undermine those in charge of the security machinery in order to pave the way for certain parochial ambitions,” the former military dictator wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The former President’s message comes a day after a Lebanese businessman was shot dead in Tema after he had gone to the Bank to withdraw over GHc200, 000 for his company.

Barely 24 hours before that incident some gun wielding men stormed Royal Motors at Industrial area in Accra and robbed them of their previous day sales reportedly worth over GHc500, 000.

Over 20 Forex Bureaus have also been robbed on the Spintex road in Accra amid several other brazen robbery attacks on individuals across the country since January this year.

The recent insecurity in the country has caused fear and panic with some minority members calling on the Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu to resign for his lack of action.

The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has, however, stated that the nation’s security apparatus is in charge of the situation and has urged Ghanaians to remain calm.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM