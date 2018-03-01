NAPO accused of blowing $370k to train 13 people in US

The Member of for Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern region has accused the Education Ministry for wasting resources by spending over $370, 000 to train 13 people in the United States of America.

The 13 people are being trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

According to the MP, the amount could have been put to a better use if the training was done locally.

But the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a response on the floor of Parliament justified the $370,000 expenditure, arguing the training was important for the organizations the persons were drawn from namely; NSS, YEA, NEIP, NYA and MASLOC.

“Taking 13 people to the United States for a two year program, I don’t think it is excessive,” the Education Minster said.

However, speaking to Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan in an exclusive interview, Ras Mubarak argued that the minister’s justification is untenable.

The member of the Public Accounts committee disclosed he has referred the matter to the education committee for action to be taken.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM