Robberies: Three suspects arrested in Koforidua

By Starrfmonline

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested three out of four members of the suspected robbery gang operating in the New Juaben Municipality.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for the recent robberies at Asomdwe Junction 4 area near Okorase.

The three were arrested at their hide out by the Police after intelligence gathering.

The suspects were identified by their victims after a parade organized by the Police.

The development comes on the back of the recent daylight robberies that have plagued the country.

So far about 40 robbery cases have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

In the most recent attacks, one person was killed and huge sums of monies stolen after robbers struck in Accra and Tema in broad daylight within two days.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah

 

