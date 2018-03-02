45 drivers fined Gh¢25k over siren abuse

At least 45 drivers have been fined Gh¢25,710 for abusing the use of siren in the Accra Metropolis.

The exercise was conducted by the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) Special Taskforce on private vehicles which have been fitted with unauthorized sirens.

The abuse of siren, especially by public officials to avoid gridlock has become a major concern to most motorists and pedestrians. The police have warned it will continue to crack the whip to bring sanity on the roads.

“The drivers were arrested misusing siren and hazard lights to beat traffic with some driving on the opposite direction of the roads, posing danger to other road users. They were arrested at Airport Aviation, Spintex, Pokuase, Amasaman and Accra Central between 1st and 19th January this year,” a statement from the Director General in charge of Public Affairs ACP David Eklu said.

The Legislative Instrument (LI) 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation 74 (2) states that “a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the Licensing Authority.

“Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than thirty days or both.”

“This exercise is ongoing to bring sanity to the roads and drivers are being cautioned to desist from such negative acts as culprits would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others,” the statement added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM