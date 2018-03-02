afb Ghana declares $10m support to Education sector

One of the leading financial services companies in the country, afb Ghana, has launched an Education solution to support the players in the educational sector of the country.

The new solution was launched in collaboration with the Ghana National Association of Private schools (GNAPS), during its education week celebrations in Accra.

The solution, designed to address the respective needs of schools, teaching and non-teaching staff and even suppliers who conduct various businesses with the educational institutions, will range from asset financing, project financing to personal loans.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Education – Pre Tertiary Institutions, Mrs. Catherine Appiah-Penkra said, the education of the citizenry remains a critical agenda of Government.

“One of the deepest concerns is the collaboration of the private sector to support this agenda. I will commend afb Ghana for this move and encourage other players within the financial services landscape to join the course to enhance the quality of education in Ghana.

“It is my hope that with the provision of this support, owners and management of schools and other players within the value chain will take advantage it, as well as meet their obligations in a timely manner to make this solution sustainable,” she said.

Mr. Arnold Parker, Managing Director of afb Ghana said: “This year, we are committed to supporting the education sector with a 10-million-dollar fund to finance school projects, assets acquisition and personal loans for all parties within Ghana’s educational system.”

He added: “I am confident that this solution will help to improve Ghanaian lives as it ensures access to good quality education which is a key agenda for the government of Ghana”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM