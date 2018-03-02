Burkina Faso attack: Ouagadougou sees gunfire and explosion

Gunfire and an explosion have been heard near the army headquarters and the French embassy in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou.

Witnesses have reported seeing armed men getting out of a car and opening fire before heading towards the embassy.

“An attack is under way,” the French ambassador tweeted.

Pictures from the scene show a cloud of black smoke rising into the sky. It is unclear who is behind the violence.

The national police have issued a statement saying special forces are in action.

A statement on the French embassy’s Facebook page said it was not clear which locations were being targeted.

It appears to be a twin assault as the city’s military barracks and the embassy – which is also near the prime minister’s office – are about one kilometre (half a mile) apart.

Source: BBC