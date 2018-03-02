Energy minister leads delegation to oil and gas summit in US

The Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko will lead a delegation of government and private sector players to the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, U.S from April 30th to May 3rd 2018.

The Minister will also outdoor Ghana’s first Pavilion at this event and he will speak at various investment fora on opportunities in Ghana’s oil and gas sector with emphasis on creating joint ventures for local businesses.

The Minister is also scheduled to hold one-on-one meeting with fortune 500 companies in the oil and gas sector. Ghana’s participation in the conference is organized with support from the US commercial service, Conship and American Chamber of Commerce.

The conference is expected to host over 70,000 attendees from 120 countries and over 2,500 exhibitors from 40 countries.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM