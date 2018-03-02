Ghana can deal with security threats – UK Envoy

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker is convinced Ghana is prepared to deal with any security matter that may confront it including terrorism threats.

The diplomat remarked that just as education and health, security is a major worry to locals across the nation and advised Ghanaian authorities to do more to ensure safe and free environment for citizens and businesses.

Mr Walker was speaking to the media during a daylong tour to some parts of the Northern region recently.

The Turkish parliament early last month issued a potential terror warning about the operations of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). The alert suggested the school was spreading extremist ideas and training terrorists and advising the Flagstaff House to consider shutting down the schools.

The high commissioner recommended for the country to concentrate on building a society of structures where opportunities and incentives for terrorists are minimized.

“I think Ghana is doing a lot with the threat of terrorism in many ways and that isn’t about just dealing with the acute aim of terrorists’ threat,” he said.

“As I said there are other matters Ghana can’t be complacent, it can’t sit back but I see a lot of activity which is trying to broaden and deepen a lot of the structures that exists in Ghanaian society”, he observed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko

