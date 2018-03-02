Ghana@61: Guinness dashes free land to customers

As Ghana celebrates 61 years of independence, Guinness is launching a new consumer promotion that will give Ghanaians a chance to ‘win a piece of Ghana – a plot of land in one of the prestigious developing areas around Accra -Appolonia City’.

Guinness is a bold, distinctive beer that has been proudly brewed here in Ghana for over 57 years and from 1st March in commemoration of Independence Month, through to30th June just before Republic Day, Ghanaians should look out for the colourful, new look Ghanaian bottle for a chance to win.

Speaking on the campaign, Lesego Lebogang Babe, Guinness Marketing Manager, said: “In Ghana, land is said to have three owners – the ancestors; those living now; and future generations. So we are giving 16 individuals the chance to start a new legacy by winning their own piece of Ghana – a plot of land. We have created the special limited edition pack, with Guinness temporarily named ‘GHANAIAN’ to celebrate those ancestors who have ensured Ghana is made of more, and to inspire those living now to build for future generations.”

Launching on 1st March in honour of Independence month and running until 30th June just before Ghana celebrates another Republic Day, the promotion will reward 16 winners with their own piece of Ghana – a plot of land in Appolonia City and millions more Guinness drinkers with instant win prizes including airtime and data.

Guinness drinkers should look out for the limited edition GHANAIAN promotional packs of Guinness in bars and in store and SMS the code under the crown to 2125 for a chance to win.

The winners of the land will be announced weekly by Guinness, and consumers can find all the latest news about the promotion on the Guinness Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Guinness.Gh and in press.

Source: Guinness Ghana