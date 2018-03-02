Law school impasse: MPs boo at Ayariga’s c’ttee over Entrance Exams

Members of Parliament, on both sides of the divide, Friday afternoon booed at the chairmen of the Constitutional legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Subsidiary Legislation Committees of Parliament as they presented their recommendation for the approval of the Legal Profession Regulations Bill, 2018.

According to Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, even though the recommendation is yet to be debated, members of the House physically expressed their disagreement to the report which, allows the General Legal Council (GLC) to continue to conduct entrance exams at the Ghana School of Law.

The committees led by Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga and Ben Abdallah last week agreed to the contentious request by the GLC to conduct entrance exams for law students. It however rejected the conduct of interviews as part of the admission process.

Circumstances surrounding legal education and admission into the Ghana school of Law have become topical after only 91 students out of the 474 who sat for the bar exams passed to be called to the bar. A total of 206 law students are to repeat the entire course whilst another 177 students have been referred in one or two papers.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM