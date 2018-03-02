Osu residents foil robbery attack

A taxi driver reportedly foiled a robbery attack at Osu in Accra after he rammed his vehicle into the motorbike which was being used by the robbers for their operation.

The three robbers, according to eyewitnesses, had snatched the handbag of a woman and were bolting when the brave cab driver embarked on the heroic action after an alarm was raised.

They were then chased by residents who eventually overpowered them and handed them to the Police, who had arrived at the scene.

The development comes on the back of the daylight robberies which are on the rise in Accra and other parts of the country.

So far about 40 robberies have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year.

In the most recent attacks, one person was killed and huge sums of monies stolen after robbers struck in Accra and Tema in broad daylight within two days.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM