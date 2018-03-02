Robberies: Clamp down on scourge with necessary force – GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has bemoaned that the alarming spate of robberies being witnessed recently have the potential to undermine the country’s democracy.

Hence, it charged the country’s security chiefs to nip it in the bud “with all the necessary force at the command of the state.”

Consequently, the Bar entreated the Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu to immediately institute measures that will ensure the safety and security of all the citizens of the country.

Further calling upon the Government to ensure that the Ghana Police Service is properly resourced to enable it undertake its duties, in a Friday March 2 statement, the GBA charged that “persons who engage in crimes including robbery must not escape the arm of the law.”

The GBA’s call comes on the on the back of the daylight robbery at the Royal Motors in Accra Tuesday. The incident joins the rising spate of brazen robberies in Ghana.

The past week has seen a rash of brazen armed robberies, with two lives lost and a number of injuries recorded. After an emergency National Security Council meeting on Thursday March 1, the Inspector General of Police announced a reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the Police administration to put a sharper edge to their operations.

Government, according to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is taking decisive steps to address the recent spate of armed robberies and other security breaches in the country.

These measures include greater collaboration between the security agencies in order to aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention, while manpower challenges are being addressed.

“I want to assure the general public that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fully apprised of developments and what is going on. I’m in constant contact with him and the recent spate of armed robberies, which are of concern to everybody is of concern to him, and this is why we are taking the measures that we are taking to restore the stability and security of this nation.

“We ask for the cooperation of the general public as we and the security forces undertake these operations and Insha Allah they will be successful. We will make sure that every resource is provided for successful operations,” assured Dr Bawumia, when he joined Muslim faithful for Jumah prayers on Friday March 2, 2018 at the Central Mosque, Abbosey Okai, Accra, as part of activities marking Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary, which falls on Tuesday March 6, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM