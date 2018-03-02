Robberies: We’ll maintain Ghana’s peace – Bawumia

Government is taking decisive steps to address the recent spate of armed robberies and other security breaches in the country.

These measures include greater collaboration between the security agencies in order to aid intelligence gathering and crime prevention, while manpower challenges are being addressed.

The general public has therefore been urged to play a watchdog role and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities to take the necessary action.

The Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, gave the assurance when he joined Muslim faithful for Jumah prayers on Friday March 2, 2018 at the Central Mosque, Abbosey Okai, Accra, as part of activities marking Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary, which falls on Tuesday March 6, 2018.

The past week has seen a rash of brazen armed robberies, with two lives lost and a number of injuries recorded. After an emergency National Security Council meeting on Thursday March 1, the Inspector General of Police announced a reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the Police administration to put a sharper edge to their operations.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, also announced a number of crime prevention measures including increased Police cum Military patrols, installation of more CCTV Cameras and street lights in crime-prone areas.

In brief remarks after the Friday prayers, Vice President Bawumia indicated that President Akufo-Addo is receiving up to the minute briefings on the situation and government would provide the necessary logistics and resources to the security agencies to ensure there is peace and stability.

“I want to assure the general public that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fully apprised of developments and what is going on. I’m in constant contact with him and the recent spate of armed robberies, which are of concern to everybody is of concern to him, and this is why we are taking the measures that we are taking to restore the stability and security of this nation.

“We ask for the cooperation of the general public as we and the security forces undertake these operations and Insha Allah they will be successful. We will make sure that every resource is provided for successful operations.

“Ghana, we are known for our peace and stability and we are going to make sure we maintain that. We pray to Allah to continue to give us peace and stability in Ghana and allow the country to move forward.”

