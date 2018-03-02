Two robbers gunned down at Haatso; another arrested

Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down in a shoot-out with the Police at Haatso a suburb of the capital, Accra regional commander DCOP George Alex Mensah has revealed.

According to DCOP Mensah, the two armed robbers Raymond alias Dragon and Kwame alias Mafia have been on the Police wanted list for some time now.

In an interview with Starr News, DCOP Mensah said the suspects are part of the robbers who have been attacking residents at Oyibi and other parts of the capital and were also involved in the Kwabenya jail break.

One police officer also sustained gunshot wound in his hand and is currently receiving treatment.

DCOP Mensah also disclosed that one person popularly known as Bebe has also been arrested. According to DCOP Mensah, Bebe is connected with the attack on the Royal Motors at the Industrial area in Accra Tuesday.

The latest arrests come after a series of robberies in Accra and Tema by armed men. A Lebanese was shot dead in Tema after he had gone to the bank to withdraw Ghc200, 000 for his Agro Delta.

DCOP Mensah assured that the Police are hunting more robbers.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM