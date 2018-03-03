Asante-Mampong: Robbers attack fuel station; steal over GHc12k

Some heavily armed men Friday evening stormed a Total fuel station at Bosofour on the outskirts of Asante–Mampong in the Ashanti region.

According to a local Journalist, Nana Kwaku Obrempong the robbers made away with all the sales the fuel attendants had made on Friday.

The fuel station is adjacent the Odiko Boatemaa Senior High School in Asante-Mampong.

According to Obrempong, the robbers assaulted the manager on duty who is currently receiving treatment.

No else was injured or killed in the process.

A police statement read that “On 02/03/18 at 18: 45hrs four suspected arm robbers with three wielding short guns and one holding a stick attacked the above station (.) They first escorted the mobile money woman into her office and took all her money amounting to about 3000 Ghana cedis. They asked of the manager and she pointed at him and he was escorted into the strong room and ordered to open the safe and an amount of about 9000gh was collected.

“A police patrol had information and rushed to the scene and spotted one of the robbers who positioned himself by the roadside. He immediately fired three shots at the police and wanted to re-load the gun and police returned fire but he managed to run away and joined a waiting taxi cab and fled. The other accomplices also escaped through a bush behind the filling station. Manager Dennis Frimpong sustained a minor injury on the head and was treated and discharged.”

Meanwhile, a taxi driver suspected to be the driver of the gang has been arrested.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM