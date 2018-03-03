Rapper Rick Ross put on life support

Rick Ross has reportedly been put on life support after being hospitalized.

The 42-year-old rapper fell ill at his home in Davie, Florida, with someone calling 911 at 3.30am on Thursday to say the person in distress was ‘unresponsive with heavy breathing’.

The caller said the man in distress had a history of seizures and that they tried to wake him but he was ‘slobbing out the mouth’.

According to TMZ, Rick is being treated in the hospital’s cardiac unit, and it is suspected the star suffered a heart attack which manifested itself in respiratory issues.

Ross’ former girlfriend and mother of his son William Roberts III, told PEOPLE, ‘Pray for him.’

TMZ also reports the Aston Martin Music rapper has been ‘hooked up to a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs’ whilst he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital. Sources tell TMZ Rick has been placed on ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is a technique used to oxygenate his blood outside of his body, before it’s pumped back into his body. A dispatch report of the incident from Davie Police Department said Ross became ‘combative’ when officers attended the scene and it added that he ‘Boo-Bood on himself’. Another source told TMZ that the hip hop star was reportedly asked to make an appearance Thursday night, but a rep told him the mogul was in the hospital. His eldest daughter Toie Roberts took to Instagram Friday posting a picture with her dad captioned ‘you the best daddy ever’ and ‘my mainman. Love him so much’. Just two days ago his youngest daughter Berkeley Hermès Roberts shared pictures and video to her Instagram account of her meeting Elmo with her dad. However hip-hop artist Fat Trel denied his friend was on life support saying he was in hospital. Trel took to Instagram posting a photo of Ross and writing that he talked to him on the phone: ‘HE IN DA HOSPITAL BUT HE IS NOT ON ‘LIFE SUPPORT’…HE GOOD.’ However a family member strongly denied Rick was hospitalized. Many of his famous friends and peers took to Twitter wishing him well and asking people to pray for him including LL Cool J, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne. Ross has a history of medical issues and according to TMZ suffered two seizures on two separate flights in October 2011. After initially blaming lack of sleep Ross changed his lifestyle and diet, and slimmed down, dropping up to 100lbs. Ross, who already has two children from past relationships, welcomed his third child with fitness model Briana Camille in September 2017.

Source: Dailymail.com