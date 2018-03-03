Repent or curses will follow you all your life – Agyinasare to robbers

Armed robbers are not spared spiritual curses even in their old age, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has said.

He has, therefore, advised armed robbers to repent of their sins or suffer the spiritual consequences of their wickedness.

Preaching about sins and curses on the second night of his Miracle of Wonders in Tamale in the Northern Region, the founder of Perez Chapel International, said: “The seventh thing that brings a curse is stealing and lying.

“When you steal the property of others, a mobile curse chases you. A mobile curse eats the doors of your house, eats the stones of your walls. From this Festival of Wonders, no more stealing, no more armed robbery.

“When you rob people, if you don’t see the suffering now, in your old age it will happen.

“Your descendants will also pay the price.

“From this Festival of Wonders, we bind the spirit of stealing, we bind the spirit of armed robbery. We bring it down in the name of Jesus”.

Bishop Agyinasare’s admonition coincides with the rising spate of armed robberies in Ghana, recently.

On Wednesday night, for instance, a 44-year-old mother-of-three was stabbed to death by armed men in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region for her handbag.

A Lebanese businessman was also shot and killed by robbers after he had withdrawn GHS200,000 from the bank on the same Wednesday at Tema.

The robbers bolted with the money.

A day before that a group of armed robbers numbering 10, stormed Royal Motors in Accra in broad daylight and made away with some GHS8000.

It followed the arrest of nine suspected robbers in connection with raids at several forex bureaus at Spintex in Accra.

Also on Thursday, robbers attacked a man at Industrial Area and made away with GHS9000.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM