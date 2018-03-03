Strike by Zoomlion staff affecting sanitation in KEEA – Authorities

The ongoing strike action by workers of sanitation giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality in the Central region is having a huge toll on sanitation situation there.

The workers on February 26 staged a boycott over unpaid salaries. According to them, despite their meager salaries, the last time they were paid was six months ago.

This, they say is making livelihood difficult for them as they are unable to meet their needs including that of their families. They thus laid down their tools to push for a payment of their salaries.

Their protest comes in the wake of a notice by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to beneficiaries of its Sanitation Module to reapply as part of review measures after a verification of the number of beneficiaries on the module as submitted by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

And out of the 45,320 names, 38,884 turned out for the exercise with most of the beneficiaries recruited without recourse to the Youth Employment Agency.

Again per the review, each beneficiary is paid GHC 100.00 whiles GHC 400.00 goes to the service provider as management fees.

The strike action according to authorities at KEEA is eroding gains made in their fight against poor sanitary practices in the area especially open defecation.

The beaches and other open spaces in the area since the strike action have been the site for dumping of refuse by residents.

Speaking in an interview with Starr News’ Central Regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour, the sanitation officer for the Municipality, Alex Adamptey said steps are being taken to arrest the negative situations that have arisen following the strike.

He said for instance they had been engaging the management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Municipality to resolve the concerns of the workers in order for them to return to work to avoid any eventual disease outbreak.

“For now it is a challenge. But we are trying to manage it at our level, as we are also talking to the regional managers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited to see how best they can also talk to the national level to arrange for the payments of the striking workers in order for them to return to their post,” said Mr. Adamptey.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM