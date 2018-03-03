‘UN workers killed in Nigeria’

Three aid workers have been killed in Nigeria’s north eastern town of Rann during an attack by militants at a military facility, news agency Reuters reports quoting a UN spokeswoman.

A fourth aid worker may also have been killed and another abducted, she is quoted as saying.

Those killed are all Nigeria nationals, she added.

A UN source told Reuters that militants from Islamist group Boko Haram, which has been operating in the region, are the suspected attackers.