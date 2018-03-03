Yendi: Starr Woman holds forum for disabled women entrepreneurs

Amidst cultural display, the second edition of the Starr Woman Project Dream Edition Northern Region stakeholders’ forum was successfully held in Yendi.

The forum was to create awareness on the challenges facing women in entrepreneurship, especially, those with disabilities.

An initiative of EIB Network’s flagship radio station Starr FM, and funded by STAR Ghana, the Yendi forum which followed that of Savelugu aimed to significantly rectify the profound disadvantages and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs with disability and to promote their participation in economic spheres.

“It seeks to empower women with disability to defy the odds and become successful at running business,” said Eyram Basham, the project leader and EIB Network’s Group Managing News Editor at the forum on Wednesday February 28.

The forum which was highly patronised by close to 250 people also saw in attendance the Regent of Dagbon; Kampakuyana Abdulai Yakubu Andani, wife of the Northern Regional Minister, Hajia Alima Sagitoo, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Yendi Alhaji Hamed Abubakari and the representative of Kanpakuya Naa.

The rests are; Presiding Member, Abu Zolge, Coordinating Director Gaspard Dery, and Heads of government institutions including the Youth Employment Agency, the Social Welfare, the National Board of Small Scale Industries and members of the Ghana Cross Society of the Disabled.

Both the Yendi and Savelugu stakeholders’ forum were informed by a research commissioned by EIB Network and conducted by Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) which disclosed that majority of People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Northern region face serious challenges in relation to access to entrepreneurial, economic and livelihood opportunities.

This, according to the research, makes it difficult for them to save since their monthly expenses are much more than their income. The research which focused on the Savelugu and Yendi districts in the region revealed that most of the participants are skilled but they need adequate funds to operate.

‘’Out of participants who receive monthly income, 60.5%, representing 23 females, have incomes that are between GH$100 to GH$ 500,’’ the report disclosed.

It stated that PWDs find it difficult to get access to entrepreneurial services in these two districts, stating, ‘’the challenge, however, is that, these services are difficult to access and also do not have.’’

From the research “57.9% of the participants indicated that it is quite difficult to access these services even though some of them (Soap making, Beads making, Tailoring and others) exist.

‘’Social and entrepreneurial services are difficult to find in these districts and even if one finds them, the funds needed to startup is a challenge,’’ the research stated.

“Aside entrepreneurial jobs, it is difficult to search for jobs. The few participants who have tried to access jobs always find it difficult to get because they are not treated equally,” it added.

