C/R: Five dead, 30 others injured in gory accident

Five people have lost their lives in a gory accident that happened late Saturday afternoon at Dominase near Potsin Junction on the Cape Coast – Winneba Highway in the Central region.

The dead who have had their bodies deposited at the Winneba Government Hospital Morgue were made up of four (4) females and one (1) male.

The accident involved an Accra bound Sprinter bus with registration number GS 8702- 12 and Hyundai bus with registration number GX 2894 – 17 which was on its way to Cape Coast .

The Hyundai bus, according to the police sources, was said to be engaging in a wrong overtaking on the narrow stretch and it ended up running into the oncoming Sprinter bus from the opposite lane.

The two cars were mangled during the head-on collision and the police, fire service and other individuals from the nearby towns had to cut through the vehicles to save those who had been trapped in the sprinter bus and Hyundai bus.

30 other passengers were rescued in the process and have been rushed to the trauma and specialist hospital at Winneba as their condition is critical.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah Acheamfour