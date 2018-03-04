GH¢50b claims: “I’m sorry for my indiscretion” – Obiri Boahen

The embattled Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party has rendered an unqualified apology to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the party for claiming that the Presidency gave the latter GH¢50 billion to conduct its 2017 National Annual Delegates’ Conference in Cape Coast.

The ruling party in August 2017 held the Conference where various proposals were made for amendments to the party’s constitution.

In a leaked secretly recorded tape, Nana Obiri Boahen is heard lamenting about how he was given a paltry GH¢5,000 as a member of the resolution committee out of the GH¢50 billion.

“When we were going to Cape Coast the other time, I was given GH¢3,000 as a member of the Resolution Committee and an additional GH¢2,000 for fuel. Meanwhile, the Flagstaff House gave the party an amount of GH¢50 billion,” Boahen alleged.

The NPP in a statement dismissed the claims as a “palpable falsehood” and referred the matter to the Steering Committee to investigate.

However, before the Steering Committee concludes its probe, the maverick Deputy General Secretary has come out to apologise profoundly for his “indiscretion.”

“Respectfully, I am by this letter expressing my profound apology to the President, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Steering Committee, the National Executives Committee, the National Council of the New Patriotic Party and every member of the New Patriotic Party for my indiscretion,” wrote Mr. Boahen in a letter of apology sighted by Starrfmonline.com.

Despite claiming that the tape was “heavily doctored” and “fraudulently voice-mimicked” he said he had learnt “much lessons from this unfortunate incident…”

He thus vowed not to find himself under such circumstances again with a proclamation that his “loyalty and commitment with/to the New Patriotic Party shall ever continue to be resolute and firm.”

