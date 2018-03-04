Pentecost Church committed to quality education delivery – Onyinah

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah has emphasized the commitment of the Church to quality education delivery in Ghana.

According to him, quality but affordable education is critical to the development of the country and for that reason, the Church is investing hugely in the education sector towards the realization of that feat.

Apostle Prof. Onyinah said this Saturday March 3 after commissioning a disability friendly ultramodern two-storey-30 units classroom block with ancillary offices, Sickbay, computer laboratory among others at the Pentecost Preparatory School in Koforidua in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day visit in the region.

The edifice is the biggest classroom block project in the region as far as basic school education is concern.

Apostle Prof. Onyinah expressed optimism that the GH¢2,552,314 structure will boost delivery of quality education in the New Juaben Municipality, the region and Ghana at large.

On his part, the Headmaster of the Pentecost Preparatory School, Amiteye Gabriel told Starr News, the School established in 1980 with few pupils now has a population of about 1000.

He said, the academic feat chalked by the school since its establishment is unparalleled adding that, it has consistently topped Basic Education Performance rankings in the New Juaben Municipality for the past eight years—an achievement he attributed to hard work, discipline and fear of God imparted on pupils.

In a separate development, Apostle Prof. Onyinah earlier in the day commissioned an ultramodern Church edifice for the Koforidua District of the Church of Pentecost.

The Central Tabernacle Church building which was started in 2002 is the biggest in the region.

In a sermon before the commissioning of the edifice, Apostle Prof. Onyinah said, though a convenient place of worship is important, Christians must be cognizant that their bodies are the actual temple of God therefore the need to keep their bodies holy and remain in Christ.

According to him, holiness of the congregants and the godly activities that take place in a facility make the Place a House of God. He therefore stated that not all Church buildings dotted around every corner of the country can be called Church due to the ungodly activities practiced in such facilities.

He hence admonished Christians to be vigilant so as not to follow miracles to get trapped in such places of evil worship.

Present at the ceremony were some Pastors from the Headquarters of the Church, Mrs. Grace Opoku Onyinah, wife of the Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Koforidua area head, MCE for New Juaben, Madam Comfort Asante, Nananom from New Juaben Traditional Council, Representative of the Regional Minister and the Education Director among others.

