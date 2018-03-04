Sakodie yet to reply my ‘collabo’ request – E.L

Ghanaian rapper E.L has revealed that his colleague Sakodie is yet to reply a request for a song collaboration.

“Sark, we haven’t spoken in a long time,” EL told Giovanni on the Starr Drive.

According to him, the last time he had any communication with Sarkodie was “about 6 months”.

“I tried to get him on a colabo but he might be busy because he never got back to me. I haven’t really haloed [sic] at him anymore but maybe if he sees my message he will hit me back,” E.L said.

There is a subtle tension between both musicians.

Early this year, E.L was coy from answering a fan’s question on twitter asking for collaboration between the two.

But Sarkodie has said little about EL’s music carrier.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM