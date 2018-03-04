Sakodie yet to reply my ‘collabo’ request – E.L

© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Ghanaian rapper E.L has revealed that his colleague Sakodie is yet to reply a request for a song collaboration.
“Sark, we haven’t spoken in a long time,” EL told Giovanni on the Starr Drive.
According to him, the last time he had any communication with Sarkodie was “about 6 months”.
“I tried to get him on a colabo but he might be busy because he never got back to me. I haven’t really haloed [sic] at him anymore but maybe if he sees my message he will hit me back,” E.L said.
There is a subtle tension between both musicians.
Early this year, E.L was coy from answering a fan’s question on twitter asking for collaboration between the two.
But Sarkodie has said little about EL’s music carrier.
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM