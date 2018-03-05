Buhari arrives for Ghana’s 61st Independence Day Celebration

The Special Guest of Honour for Ghana’s 61st Independence Day celebration, His Excellency, Mahamudu Buhari has arrived in Ghana ahead of the ceremony on Tuesday.

President Buhari’s aircraft touched down at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:20pm.

The Nigerian leader was met on arrival by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other senior officials at the Presidency. President Akufo Addo led the Nigerian leader to the Jubilee lounge where the two spent a few moments in a hearty chat.

President Buhari is expected to deliver a speech at Tuesday event on the theme; “Ghana beyond aid”.

After the Independence Day Parade, President Akufo-Addo will host a State lunch in honour of the Nigerian President.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM