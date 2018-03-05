© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Cut Excessive Presidential Powers – Haruna

By Mohammed Awal

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu is calling for an amendment to the 1992 Constitution to whittle down the powers vested in the president.

Speaking Monday March 5 at a ceremony to celebrate 25 years of uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy under the fourth republic, Mr Iddrisu said: “Mr. President [Nana Akufo-Addo], this is not directed at you but to all other presidents under  our Republican constitution.

“I think and I feel that the powers vested on the President of the Republic are just too excessive and therefore we will look to water down not just the powers of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but all other Presidents of our Republic.”

On the ceremony, he said a “stronger parliament reflects an accountable and transparent government; a stronger parliament remains the custodian of the liberties of the people at all time.”

In a subtle jab at  the Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye, following the Minority’s incessant accusations of hi style, Mr. Iddrisu said, “It is important that I say that Parliament remains the medieval speech domination and we must be allowed to ventilate and secure full discussion and ventilation on all matters at all time. That is how we can enrich our democratic process.”

Vowing that the Minority will at all times hold the executive accountable, he bemoaned how oversight responsibility since 1993 remained largely the function of the political oppositions and the political minority.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

