I’ve no power to resist arrest – Shatta Wale

Controversial Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has said his roadside encounter with a Police officer which has gone viral has been misconstrued.

According to him, claims that he was resisting arrest, as was portrayed in the video are unfounded.

Shatta who is not new to controversy was spotted in a new video visibly exchanging words and throwing tantrums as a Police officer appeared to be effecting an arrest involving a vehicle owned by him. He was seen driving off the scene in defiance of an order by the officer to sit in a nearby police vehicle.

The video has sparked outrage with Ghanaians calling on the police to apply the law impartially by effecting the arrest of Shatta Wale.

Responding to the calls on Facebook Monday, the ‘Freedom’ hit maker said: “If the Police stops you, you have nowhere to go because you are a civilian, and the Police has the highest power. People should stop portraying me like that, because I’m not like that. I want to apologise to the IGP, I want to apologise to the regional commander all this team, it’s been crazy though.

“My car wasn’t stopped, I wasn’t arrested, and my Range Rover wasn’t stopped. It was my G-wagon that was stopped and I went out there to talk to the Police and they listened to me because they are humans like us. Those of you who frown at the Police, stop that because they are working for us, they protect all of us. And that is how we can develop our country. The Police gives me a lot of protection and I like that and I want to live in Ghana like that,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM