Mahama, other observers set for Sierra Leone polls

The chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group in Sierra Leone, Mr John Dramani Mahama, and other colleague former Heads of State heading various Observer Missions have been meeting in Freetown to review preparations towards the Wednesday March 07, 2018 elections.

Present at the Sunday evening meeting were Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria who is heading the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa, Amos Sawyerr, former President of Liberia leading the ECOWAS Mission and Kgalema Motlanthe, former South African President who is leading the African Union Mission.

The leaders reviewed and discussed the security situation, preparations by the National Electoral Commission, concerns raised by the various political parties and their candidates and the issue of a ban on vehicular movement in Sierra Leone.

A total of 3.17 million voters will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect a President, Members of Parliament and Councilors. There are 16 presidential candidates and 789 candidates contesting for 144 parliamentary seats.

