Otiko to launch campaign to aid street children

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba will this Friday, March 9, 2018 raise funds to officially launch the ‘Operation Get Off the Street Now For a Better Life’ campaign.

The program is aimed at getting off the streets, alms seekers, the homeless, children and people in distress by accommodating them in safe homes where philanthropists could visit and make donations.

The Minister disclosed this in a press statement issued over the weekend to commemorate and outline programs for the celebration of International Women’s Day which falls on March 8, 2018.

Below is the full text of the statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

Commemoration of the UN International Women’s Day under the theme “Women Too: Press on to Progress as Game Changers”

I am extremely delighted for this opportunity to meet members of media today, the 1st Day of March as we count down to two critical landmark days in the year: first, the 61st Anniversary of our independence as a nation on 6th March, and second, the celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) on the 8th March. The 6th of March is a special day for all Ghanaians during which we take time off to reflect and assess our performance during this journey of nationhood which commenced on 6th March 1957.

The 8th of March on the other hand is the day which has been dedicated by the United Nations (UN) as the day on which the whole world must reflect on and acknowledge not only the enormous and incalculable contributions of women to the achievement of better livelihoods for humanity, but also to ponder about the travails and tribulations of women as we continue to battle against inequality, injustice, violence, sexual exploitation and discrimination.

As the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, IWD has a unique relevance and resonance with my Ministry and all women in Ghana. It is another very special day which must command the attention all women and men, as we reflect on how we, as a society have nurtured them and harnessed their potential for national development. Indeed, 8th March is “Our Day”, reminiscent of the description schoolchildren give to the day when attention shifts from everything school to everything feasting and enjoyment.

This year, women in many parts of the world have captured the headlines with protests against harassment of women, especially in the workplace. #MeToo in the US, and similar movements are challenging the unequal status of women in countries in Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, and even the ultra-conservative countries of the Middle East.

Dear friends of the Press

The UN has announced this year’s theme as “Time is now: Rural and Urban activists Transforming Women’s lives” to draw attention to the rights and activism of rural women, who make up over 25% of the world’s population.

In Ghana, we have made a slight variation to the global theme to focus on our immediate concerns as Ghanaian women and the peculiar demands of our socio-cultural environment. With our theme, “#WomenToo: Press to Progress as Game Changers”, we aim to use the days leading up to 8TH March to undertake a series of activities and advocacy that will fix the spotlight firmly on the urgent need to refocus attention on institutional and socio-cultural barriers that are preventing women rural women from enjoying an adequate standard of living, a life free of violence and harmful practices, access to land and productive assets, food security and nutrition, decent work, education and health, including sexual and reproductive health and rights.

While we have made significant and tremendous progress as women, it is disheartening and dispiriting to learn that a despicable and dehumanising practice like Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is on the upsurge in some parts of the Upper East Region. Two days ago, I was at Pusiga, in the Upper East Region to launch a special campaign aimed at the total eradication of this heinous practice. I am happy to announce that all the Chiefs, Queenmothers, religious and political leaders, social and cultural leaders, not forgetting parents and children attended this event in their teeming numbers and pledged to wage a special fight against the FGM scourge.

Together with all relevant stakeholders and “social movements” as in the case of Pusiga, the MoGCSP aims to exert total and unrelenting pressure on this and other harmful socio-cultural practices to reduce their incidence in the shortest possible time.

Dear Friends of the Media,

As we countdown to the celebration of IWD 2018, we exhort all citizens of Ghana to reflect on the state of women, who are our mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters, and resolve to respect, protect and promote their rights as citizens, deserving of lives free of discrimination and violence in order to harness their full potentials for the development of our dear nation.

As the former President of Zambia, Madam Joyce Banda, stated, “The seeds of success in every nation on Earth are best planted in women and children” Together as Ghanaians, IWD 2018 must inspire us to make a resolution in fulfilment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) “to leave no one behind” in our accelerated march to success, wealth and prosperity. Women have enormous potential waiting to be fully harnessed for the benefit of Ghana.

We as women fully recognise the transformational power of the media, and that is why we have commenced our activism with a press conference this afternoon.

As women, we continue to dream about a glorious future for Ghana as we prepare for the twin celebrations of our 61st Independence Anniversary and the International Women’s Day respectively. We believe that the close proximity of the two days is not a mere coincidence: rather, we are certain that this is a divine combination for Ghana and women to succeed together.

I cannot bring this address to a close without giving you a run-down of programmes for the one-week long celebration culminating on the women’s day celebration on the 8th of March. Activities lined up are as follows:

1. There will be media encounters from the 1st to 8th of March;

2. There will be a public lecture as part of the Ghana at 60 celebrations on the topic “Prospects, Successes and Challenges of the Ghanaian Woman”. (date to be announced)

3. On Friday 2nd of March, there will be a debate for second cycle institutions in Accra on the theme “Behind every successful woman, there is a man” at the GNAT Hall at 10:00 am.

4. On Saturday 3rd March, there will be fun games with various women groups including security agencies, Gender ladies, Female Caucus of Parliament and female Ambassadors in Ghana, Ministries at the El Wak Sports Stadium form 7:00 am.

5. On Sunday 4th of March, there will be church service at the forecourt of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at 5:00 pm.

6. On Monday 5th of March, there will be a “Media storm” to discuss issues on gender equality.

7. On Wednesday 6th of March, there will be a route march and rally at the Independence Square. It will start at 7:00 am from the Obra Spot at Circle.

8. On Thursday 8th of March, there will be a Panel discussion which is to be organised by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

9. On Friday 9th of March, there will be a live band extravaganza to raise funds in support of “#Operation Get Off the Street Now for a Better Life” project at 5pm. (venue to be communicated later).

We would like to use this opportunity to invite all women and women’s organisations as well as our male (HeForShe) champions to join in the programmes lined up to make the celebration a joyful and fruitful one; and to wish all Ghanaians a Happy Independence and Women’s day in advance.

God bless our motherland, Ghana.

Thank you.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM