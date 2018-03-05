V/R: Blame ‘Banku’ deaths on corn dough – FDA  

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has blamed the sudden death of four people who consumed local dish banku in the Volta region on the corn dough which was used for the meal.

According to the FDA, even though they are to test the corn dough at the lab, indications so far suggest it is the cause of the bizarre deaths.

“A family prepared Banku and soup to eat. Another family took some of the soup, prepared their own banku and ate, the family that cooked the soup and banku originally lost their lives after eating the meal. Obviously, the problem should be with the corn dough used in the preparation of the banku,” Public relations officer of the FDA James Lartey told sit-in host of Morning Starr Nana Aba Anamoah Monday.

The deceased included the wife of the corn mill operator and his 14-year-old son. Also a woman and her daughter who had also bought corn dough from the same source died after eating a meal prepared from it.

Meanwhile, the assemblyman for the area Cephas Aguadze said the entire community has been thrown into a state of shock.

“The community is shocked to have learnt that the families involved have lost some of their family members because of corn dough. The families bought the corn dough from a miller and not at the market. The miller as we speak is also on admission”.

