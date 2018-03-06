Buhari commends Akufo-Addo over Special Prosecutor office

Nigerian President Mahamudu Buhari has commended President Akufo-Addo for the creation of the office of special prosecutor to fight corruption.

According to him, the move will help in the continent’s quest to conquer the canker of corruption, which is pervasive in most African states.

“I commend government and parliament for the passage of the office of Special prosecutor. The office will help in the fight against the corruption canker on the continent, you have assurance in me as a good partner in the fight against corruption in Africa,” Mr. Buhari who is special guest at Ghana ‘s ongoing 61st independence anniversary stated in Accra.

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was sworn into office a week ago after rigorous vetting by Parliament.

Mr. Buhari also commended Ghana’s President for the economic growth that has been recorded in the West African country since he assumed office.

“I want to congratulate you for the prudent economic steps that you have taken since you became president just over one year. All these efforts have made Ghana a good destination for foreign direct investment just like Nigeria”.

Ghana is 61 years today after gaining independence on 6th March 1957.

Independence Day parade is being held across the country with students and security personnel displaying their marching skills while saluting the national flag.

In the capital Accra, President Akufo-Addo received the national salute at the Black Star Square. The Ghana Armed forces, the Police and other security agencies put on display, the nation’s arsenal and state of preparedness for external and internal aggression.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM