E/R: 66 pupils, 6 Security personnel faint on Indece Day

A total of 72 persons made up of six security personnel – police officers – and 66 pupils fainted at the Independence Day Parade held at the Koforidua Jackson Park in the Eastern region.

They were all treated and discharged by the emergence team of the Red Cross and the Ambulance Service. One was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“This time round we had about 72 casualties who collapsed, about 66 of them were youth, from primary to JHS, and then the rest are from the Senior Men,” the Eastern Regional Manager of Red Cross Society of Ghana, Theophilus Tackie, told Starr News.

He attributed the high number of casualties to fatigue caused by the long hours of standing under the scorching sun and the fact that most of the school pupils did not eat.

About 20 Basic Schools from Public and Private sectors including Koforidua School for the Deaf took part in the Independence Day Parade.

Present at the ceremony were Members of Parliament for New Juaben North and South, Nana Adjei Boateng and Dr. Mark Asibe Yeboah respectively. Also in attendance were traditional rulers, clergy, and politician among others.

The Eastern Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfuor in speech read on behalf of the President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians of government’s commitment to build a solid economy to avoid dependant on foreign aid.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah