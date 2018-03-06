GH@61: Soldiers shake Koforidua with fireworks

Military personnel from the 48 Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces caused a stir among residents of New Juaben Municipality Monday night during a display of laser and fireworks to herald Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary which falls today.

Despite prior notice by the Ghana Police Service about the event across the country with a corresponding urge to the General Public not to be afraid, most residents were taken by surprise when they suddenly heard the sporadic blast from the exercise held at Jackson Park.

Curious residents came out from their homes to the venue of the event to catch a glimpse of what was happening. An angry resident ignorant of the event stormed the venue to question the Military the rationale behind the displays, an action which nearly enraged some of the military officers.

However, the over thousand residents who trooped to Jackson Park in anxiety were suddenly thrilled by the display of the fireworks and laser, cheering the men in uniforms on.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor who witnessed the display said the event is significant to provide hope to the public that Ghana’s security agencies are capable of safeguarding the security of the state and protecting the Country’s democracy despite recent security concerns.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah