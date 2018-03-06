© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Ghana turns 61 today

By kwame acheampong

Ghana is 61 years today after gaining independence on 6th March 1957.

Independence Day parade will be held across the country with students and security personnel displaying their marching skills while saluting the national flag.

In the capital Accra, where President Akufo-Addo  will be receiving the national salute at the Black Star Square, the Ghana Armed forces, the Police and other security agencies will put on display, the nation’s arsenal and state of preparedness for external and international aggression.

Nigeria’s President Mahamudu Buhari will give the key note address at the event which will be attended by many diplomats.  The address will be themed on ‘Ghana beyond aid’.

Gold Coast (Ghana) gained independence from Britain on 6 March 1957. Ghana became a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and was led to independence by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who transformed the country into a republic. Dr. Nkrumah became Ghana’s first President

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

