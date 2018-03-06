Ghanaians are unpatriotic – Jantuah

A member of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee Kwame Jantuah has called on Ghanaians to be more patriotic and think Ghana first as the country marks 61 years of Independence.

According to him, leaders over the years have failed to ensure that Ghana progresses beyond aid and the dependence on foreign help.

“Ghanaians are not patriotic enough to put Ghana first,” Mr. Jantuah told Kafui Dey host of GhToday on GHONE TV Tuesday.

He added that the West African Nation who gained Independence few months before Malaysia, has failed to take advantage of the many natural resources at its disposal and are nowhere near achieving economic independence.

Mr. Jantuah urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to put Ghana first and put in place measures and a development agenda that will ensure that the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ mantra becomes a reality and not mere talk.

Ghana marks 61 years today after gaining independence on 6th March 1957.

Independence Day parade will be held across the country with students and security personnel displaying their marching skills while saluting the national flag.

In the capital Accra, where President Akufo-Addo will be receiving the national salute at the Black Star Square, the Ghana Armed forces, the Police and other security agencies will put on display, the nation’s arsenal and state of preparedness for external and international aggression.

Nigeria’s President Mahamudu Buhari will give the key note address at the event which will be attended by many diplomats. The address will be themed on ‘Ghana beyond aid’.

