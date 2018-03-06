I’ll help you fight corruption – Buhari tells Akufo-Addo

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mahamadu Buhari, has assured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his support to fight corruption in Ghana.

Delivering the Special Guest of Honour Speech during Ghana’s 61st Independence Anniversary Parade at the Black Star in Accra, President Buhari congratulated Akufo-Addo and parliament for passing the Special Prosecutor Bill to fight endemic corruption.

He added that Nigeria will always be available to support Ghana in its bid to ensure that corruption is defeated.

“I congratulate you on your efforts to fight corruption which has eaten into the public fibre…Your Excellency I can assure you that you have a good partner in me in tackling endemic corruption,” the Nigerian President said.

Mr. Buhari also hailed Akufo-Addo for his efforts in brokering peace between the political rivals in neighbouring Togo.

He added that President Akufo-Addo has achieved a lot in the last one year adding the he is on the right path to ensuring economic independence for Ghana.

