Rector of Cape Coast Polytechnic suspended

The Rector of the Cape Coast Polytechnic, Professor Lawrence Atepor has been suspended with immediate effect over allegations of impropriety.

A letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) said the Minister of Education and the NCTE had received petitions alleging various improprieties against Prof. Atepor.

The letter, which was addressed to Prof. Atepor, was copied to the minister of education, the minister of state in charge of tertiary education, the chairman of the NCTE, the registrar of the Cape Coast Polytechnic and the vice rector of the polytechnic.

The allegations, the letter explained, related to the lack of accountability in the use of resources of the polytechnic, breach of rules and procedures and disregard for due process and directives from the judicial authorities, among others.

“In view of the seriousness of these allegations and following appropriate consultations in the absence of a Governing Council, I am to inform you that a decision has been taken to suspend you from office as rector of the Cape Coast Polytechnic with immediate effect,” the letter stated.

It said the suspension is to enable thorough investigations into the allegations to be carried out without hindrance.

“You are, therefore, to hand over to the vice rector to act as rector until otherwise determined by lawful authority,” the letter added.

The status of the Cape Coast Polytechnic as a technical university is currently being finalised in Parliament.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM