Russian spy: Sergei Skripal collapsed alongside daughter

The woman found slumped on a shopping centre bench alongside a former Russian agent convicted of spying for Britain is his daughter, it has emerged.

Yulia Skripal, in her 30s, and father Sergei, 66, are critically ill in hospital after being found unconscious in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on Sunday.

UK police are trying to find out what “unknown substance” harmed the pair.

A number of emergency services workers were assessed immediately after the incident – and one remains in hospital.

Russia insists it has “no information” on what could have led to the incident, but says it is open to co-operate in the police investigation if requested.

Former agent Mr Skripal, whose wife, son and older brother have all died in the past two years, was granted refuge in the UK following a “spy swap” in 2010.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, told journalists that Moscow was prepared to help with the investigation.

“We see this tragic situation but we don’t have information on what could have led to this, what he was engaged in,” he said.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage, filmed by a Salisbury gym, showing an unidentified man and woman walking near to the location where Mr Skripal and his daughter were found.

Wiltshire Police said the pair, found at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, had no visible injuries – but that officers were investigating whether a crime had been committed.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden said the police’s “major incident” response was not a counter-terrorism investigation – but that multiple agencies were involved and they were keeping an “open mind”.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off a nearby Zizzi restaurant and The Bishop’s Mill pub “as a precaution”.

