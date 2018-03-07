Ahanta West Retains W/R Independence Day Quiz Competition

The Abura GREL D/A JHS from the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly of the Western region has retained the 2018 third edition of the annual Independence Day Inter-District (Coastal belt) JHS Quiz Competition title held at Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly last Friday.

The defending champions, Abura GREL D/A JHS pulled 37 points to beat their strong contenders Services Basic JHS from Takoradi Metropolis who had 33 points, with Christ Leading Preparatory School, Essiama representing the Ellembele District placing third with 24 points.

Volta River Authority (VRA) International School from Shama District placed fourth with 18 points whiles ‘What a Man’ Academy, Bonyere representing the Jomoro Municipality placed fifth with 3 points.

The two-time champions Abura GREL D/A received a cash prize, a trophy, Certificate of honour for contestants, textbooks (English, Mathematics, Science, ICT, Social Studies and Dictionary each) for the contestants and plagues. The first runner up, Services Basic JHS, Takoradi received cash prize, plague, certificate of honour, textbooks (Science in scope, Akiola Mathematics, ICT and Dictionary) for participants.

The second runner up, Christ Leading Preparatory School, Essiama received a cash prize, plague, certificate of honour for the contestants, and set of textbooks (Mathematics, ICT and Dictionary). The fourth and fifth schools also received cash prizes, certificates, textbooks (ICT and Dictionary each) for the students and plagues respectively.

The successful event, which was honoured by chiefs, educationists, clergy and political figures, had five MMDAs participating with questions drawn from both Pre and Post-Independence era, Current Affairs, environmental issues, tradition and culture from the region and ICT. The event was organized in partnership with Nkwantabisa Foundation, Saighia Foundation and Networking for Community Development Africa (NECODA).

The Western Regional Council of State Representative, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, who was the special Guest of Honour for the occasion, in her address read on her behalf lauded the initiative and reiterated her commitment and support towards education within the region.

Madam Jacqueline Buah called on teachers to put in place measures that would enhance teaching and learning in the region, stressing that her office will keep on reminding the government to support the sector in the region.

She admonished students to take their studies seriously by remaining focus and eschew all forms of nefarious activities that would hinder their future endeavours.

The Chairman for the occasion, Nana Eziaku IV, chief of Ahanta Agona Nkwanta commended the event organizing team and called on the government to support the initiative to cover the entire region.

According to him, the programme when organized for the entire MMDAs across the region will enhance and promote competition among schools in the region.

On his part, Nkosuohene of Lower Axim Traditional Area of the Western Region, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa expressed appreciation to Madam Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Western Regional Council of State representative, MCDAN Foundation, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembele, Ahanta West Municipal Assembly, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Wayoe Engineering & Construction Ltd, Ewusiedjoe and BBS Engineering Ltd, Bukro for supporting the 2018 competition.

Nana Nkwantabisa, who doubles as the founder and Chairman of Nzema Events Management & Exclusive Innovations GH, organisers and promoters of the quiz competition highlighted that the programme was aimed at promoting healthy competition among schools in the region.

He hinted of plans to extend the competition to cover the entire region and called on corporate institutions to support the initiative as well as encourage students to have a Positive Mental Attitude towards their education and life in general by letting God be their guide, coupled with hard work and determination.

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, Obrempong Dekyi XIV, advised the students to devote their time to read widely to enable them acquire more knowledge especially with the history of Ghana and desist from wasting their time on watching football matches and movies.

He called on various agencies responsible for the sector to support education in the area. He further urged the organizers to continue with their good works towards promoting education in the region.

A representative of Ahanta West Municipal Education Directorate Mr. Twum, on behalf of the Regional GES Directorate, commended the organisers for the event which is aimed at bringing together schools at the basic level to compete and honour the Independence celebration with a quiz competition.

