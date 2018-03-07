C-Poly Rector rejects suspension from NCTE

The Rector of Cape Coast Polytechnic Professor Lawrence Atepor has rejected a letter of suspension from the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and has vowed to stay in office.

According to him, the NCTE did not appoint him and has no right to order his suspension.

Prof. Atepor’s suspension follows an allegation of impropriety levelled against him. The allegation was contained in a petition to the council by some individuals at the Polytechnic.

The letter, which was addressed to Prof. Atepor, was copied to the minister of education, the minister of state in charge of tertiary education, the chairman of the NCTE, the registrar of the Cape Coast Polytechnic and the vice rector of the polytechnic.

The allegations, the letter explained, related to the lack of accountability in the use of resources of the polytechnic, breach of rules and procedures and disregard for due process and directives from the judicial authorities, among others.

But in a reaction by lawyers on behalf of Prof. Atepor challenged the authority of the NCTE to suspend him.

Prof. Atepor stated that the action of NCTE is illegal as it does not have the authority to suspend him from office.

He added that he was duly appointed by the governing council of the Polytechnic and it is only the governing council that can order his suspension from his post.

The letter from his lawyers concluded that since the suspension is at variance with the provisions of relevant Acts regulating activities of the institution, their client has chosen to disregard the said suspension letter.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour

