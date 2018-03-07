Commonwealth Games: Gov’t to spend $1.8m

The Sports Ministry has confirmed that government will spend 1.8 million dollars on Ghana’s campaign at the 2018 Commonwealth games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Ghana will be represented by 72 athletes, 35 technical men and 12 officials from the 12 participating disciplines at the games from April 4 to 15.

It will be recalled that Ghana presented 28 athletes together with 32 technical men and eight officials in eight disciplines at the last edition in Glasgow where over two million dollars was spent on our campaign at the multi-sport event.

According to deputy Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, this year’s budget is far lower than what was spent at the previous event.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports has received approval from the office of the Chief of Staff for the government of Ghana to spend about 1.8 million dollars for the 2018 Commonwealth games”

“We are taking a total of about 137 people made up of 72 athletes, technical team of about 35, medical team, federation heads of all the participating disciplines and so if you put all those together the figure is quiet high and Australia is very far,” he told told Starr Sport in an interview.

“So if you compare this year’s budget to what was spent in Glasgow four years ago which was not too far, you will notice that this budget is far lower,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Nsiah Otchere

