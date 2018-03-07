Man arrested for suicide threat after wife’s sex snub

A 38-year-old man is in the grips of the Assin Fosu Police in the Central region for threatening to commit suicide.

The man, Joseph Acquah, a resident of Assin Kwaata, threatened to take his life over the continuous refusal by his wife to fulfil her conjugal rights.

The wife (name withheld) according to the man, has denied him sex for the last three months; a situation he finds it difficult to endure.

His wife who was alarmed by his threat to commit suicide over the said sexual snub reported the matter to the police who effected the arrest of Acquah.

Assin Fosu District police commander, ASP Magnus Rendorf Sam who confirmed the incident to Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour indicated that the police had to intervene as they have a mandate to protect lives and property including that of Acquah’s.

According to the Police Commander, suicide is also a criminal as it is against the laws of the country.

He stressed that since it is against the laws of the country, the police will ensure that Acquah is punished accordingly to act as a deterrent to others who would contemplate such actions.

ASP Magnus Sam, however, advised Ghanaians to voice their problems to families and friends for help instead of committing suicide.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfuor